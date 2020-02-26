RS Polls: Tarun Gogoi calls for alliance with AIUDF

Ahead of the coming Rajya Sabha elections Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday emphasized the unity of the opposition in the State. He even went on to state that if necessary, Congress would come to an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

“The alliance with the AIUDF is necessary to stop the BJP. I do not oppose an alliance to stop BJP in the Rajya Sabha election,” said the senior Congress leader.

It may be mentioned here that the Rajya Sabha election in Assam will be held on March 26. The opposition parties are expected to come together to give a fight to the BJP coalition as they have the numbers.