‘Tarun Gogoi Is A Symbol Of Assam’s Culture And Existence”: Priyanka

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal alleging that they did not keep the promises which were given to the people of Assam.

Addressing a poll rally in Sarupathar, Ms Vadra alleged that poverty rate in Assam has increased in the last five years.

The Congress general secretary also slammed the BJP government for not fulfilled the promises of providing employment to people of Assam, implementation of Assam accord (clause six) and increase in wages of tea plantation workers.

Remembering former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi , she said, ‘Tarun Gogoi is a symbol of Assam’s culture and existence.”

Gandhi also reminds Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s song in the middle of her speech.

Priyanka, who is in Assam for campaign the party candidate of Sarupathar constituency Roselina Tirkey, said, “The 5 guarantees that Congress has decided for you are not hollow promises, they are not lies, these 5 guarantees are saying that when the Congress government comes, we will do this for you.

“BJP made many promises to you in the last election, but were those promises fulfilled? You said that you will get 25 lakh jobs, will they get employment?” Gandhi addressing the public rally.

“You were told by the BJP government that section 6 of the Assam Accord, in which your culture is protected, will implement it. Has it been implemented? Gandhi further stated.

Remembering the martyrs of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said, “The patriotism of those who sacrificed their lives for Assam and the country will be preserved in the annals of history. Congress will ensure due respect to their families by extending a pension to them”.

Later on the day, Gandhi has visited Batadrawa Than – the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev and attend a rally at Batadrava in Nagaon.

This was the second visit of Priyanka Gandhi in the poll bound Assam.