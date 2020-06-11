Tarun Gogoi lashed out at OIL adding ‘Govt Backs Them’

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday lashed out at Oil India Limited (OIL) for their alleged negligence on Baghjan oil well blowout case, which has severely affected the animals, environment, and human lives.

Gogoi said that severe lapses on the part of the second-largest hydrocarbon exploration and production company of India has been said to be responsible for the Baghjan oil well blowout.

Due to the negligence on the part of Oil India Limited (OIL) the Baghjan tragedy took place. If the drilling was done according to the SOP, the mishap could have been averted,” Gogoi said.

“If they took action on time, there would have been much fewer impacts”, Gogoi added.

“The state and Central government haven’t taken the issue seriously, Instead Minister Patowary has insulted the victims and tried to back OIL”, the former CM asserted.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Wednesday visited Baghjan in Tinsukia district where the fire continues to rage at the gas well of Oil India Ltd. The Minister said that 7,000 people have been affected and damage will be compensated.