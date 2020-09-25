Tarun Gogoi Likely to be Shifted to AIIMS

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi may be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for advanced treatment, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

The former CM who was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on August 26 after being detected with COVID-19 has been shifted to ICU yesterday after his health deteriorated. His saturation of oxygen level dropped for which he has been immediately shifted to ICU.

Health minister Sarma, who visited the GMCH to take stock of Gogoi’s health, said a team of doctors of the state run hospital, will hold discussion with the expert doctors at AIIMS on Friday regarding treatment of the veteran politician via video conferencing.

“If the AIIMS doctors recommend that Gogoi needs to be taken there, then he will be shifted to Delhi,” Sarma said.

The minister said that he has discussed the issue with Gaurav Gogoi and former Congress minister Rakibul Hussain.

However, Gogoi’s health is slightly stable now.

MP Gogoi also visited GMCH to inquire about his father’s health on Thursday evening.

Gogoi, who was tested positive on August 26 had tested negative last week but has been staying at GMCH till his health recovers completely.