Top StoriesHealthRegional

Tarun Gogoi May Get Discharged Soon

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
69

Former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 26 and is undergoing treatment at GMCH since then, has recovered to a great degree.

This was informed by GMCH Principal today.

It was further informed there is a possibility of Gogoi getting discharged in 3-4 days.

Related News

Jorhat MP Topon Gogoi Given Plasma, Oxygen

“Ayodhya Mosque Complex To Have Hospital”…

“HBS Worse Than Jinnah” – MP Pradyut…

J&K May Get New Official Languages

It must be noted that Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 26. He had then informed about it on Twitter himself.

Following his infection, a special committee was constituted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to monitor the health status of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Although his death deteriorated at one point due to  a sudden fall in oxygen saturation to 88%, he recovered soon thereafter.  

You might also like
National

Families name newborns ‘Abhinandan’

Sports

India win first T20I series in NZ

Regional

Janta Curfew extended in Kamrup (M)

National

Security agencies to use face-recognition, social media data mining: Rajnath

Top Stories

Cyclone Amphan: Assam govt issues high alert

Regional

Parking facility to be resumed under Ganeshguri Flyover

Comments
Loading...