Tarun Gogoi May Get Discharged Soon

Former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 26 and is undergoing treatment at GMCH since then, has recovered to a great degree.

This was informed by GMCH Principal today.

It was further informed there is a possibility of Gogoi getting discharged in 3-4 days.

It must be noted that Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 26. He had then informed about it on Twitter himself.

Following his infection, a special committee was constituted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to monitor the health status of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Although his death deteriorated at one point due to a sudden fall in oxygen saturation to 88%, he recovered soon thereafter.