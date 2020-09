In a recent update, former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health condition has been reported to be stable, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarmah informed on Thursday evening.

Earlier today, Gogoi who tested positive for coronavirus was critical and shifted to ICU after his oxygen levels dropped.

He was admitted to GMCH on August 26 after being detected with the virus.