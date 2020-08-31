Top StoriesHealthRegional

Tarun Gogoi Recovering From COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
182

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, who was recently infected with COVID-19, is recovering at GMCH.

This was informed by Gogoi himself. He also thanked Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for paying him a visit.

Taking to Twitter, Gogoi wrote, “I am gradually recovering at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. I am thankful to Health Minister Dr H B Sharma for visiting me yesterday.  My sincere thanks to all for their good wishes for my Speedy recovery.”

It must be noted that Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 26. He had then informed about it on Twitter himself.

Following his infection, a special committee was constituted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to monitor the health status of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

