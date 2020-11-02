Tarun Gogoi Stable but Not Out of Danger: Hospital

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Tarun Gogoi
File Image
258

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health condition is now stable but he is not out of danger, said Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma. Gogoi was admitted to GMCH on Monday after his health deteriorated.

Gogoi was in home after being discharged from the hospital on October 25 after he recovered from COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications. He was in hospital for about two months.

Superintendent of GMCH, Dr. Sarma while speaking to media said that Gogoi has been put on non-invasive ventilator support and that his oxygen saturation is normal now. He is mentally stable and conscious, said Dr. Sarma.

Related News

Shane Watson to Retire from All Forms of Cricket

Former RS Member Bhagirathi Majhi Dies at 66

19 Dead, 22 Wounded In Afghan Varsity Attack

Burha Xattriya Basistha Dev Sarma Tests Negative for…

Gogoi complained of uneasiness on Sunday night, after which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of GMCH.

He was administered plasma therapy and subsequently became stable. The Congress leader was under observation of the team of nine doctors at his official residence after discharged from the hospital.

However, his son and MP Gaurav Gogoi, who was in Delhi returned home immediately after being informed about his father’s health.

You might also like
National

5G coming soon!

Regional

Guwahati girl bags IEA award in Spain

Regional

AASU replies to Medha Patkar

Regional

African swine fever kills 13,382 pigs in Assam

Regional

Tockay Gecko Recovered in North Guwahati

Top Stories

Hrishikesh Roy elevated to Supreme Court

Comments
Loading...