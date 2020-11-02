Tarun Gogoi Stable but Not Out of Danger: Hospital

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health condition is now stable but he is not out of danger, said Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma. Gogoi was admitted to GMCH on Monday after his health deteriorated.

Gogoi was in home after being discharged from the hospital on October 25 after he recovered from COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications. He was in hospital for about two months.

Superintendent of GMCH, Dr. Sarma while speaking to media said that Gogoi has been put on non-invasive ventilator support and that his oxygen saturation is normal now. He is mentally stable and conscious, said Dr. Sarma.

Gogoi complained of uneasiness on Sunday night, after which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of GMCH.

He was administered plasma therapy and subsequently became stable. The Congress leader was under observation of the team of nine doctors at his official residence after discharged from the hospital.

However, his son and MP Gaurav Gogoi, who was in Delhi returned home immediately after being informed about his father’s health.