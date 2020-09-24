Tarun Gogoi Still On Oxygen Support: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
In a recent update, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after visiting Tarun Gogoi said the former chief minister is “still on oxygen support”.

Taking a stock of the Gogoi’s health, Sarma said, “Tarun Gogoi’s oxygen level saturation dipped and he is still on oxygen support”.

Sarma also informed that the medical team of GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) looking into Tarun Gogoi’s health condition will further take it up with a team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi (All India Institute of Medical Science) through video conferencing tomorrow.

The minister also suggested if required the former chief minister can be taken to Delhi for advanced treatment.

In this connection, Sarma is in discussion with Gogoi’s son and congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

“Whatever decision Gaurav Gogoi takes we will follow it,” the minister added.

MP Gaurav Gogoi also inquired about his father’s health at GMCH today.

