Tarun Gogoi Wants To Serve Society, Says In Audio Clip

In an audio clip, former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday conveyed a message to the people of the region expressing his urge to serve the society.

The veteran Congress leader is still recovering at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam, Titabor and Jorhat for their well wishes from the ICU.

Thanking them, Gogoi said it is due to the blessings and wishes of the people that he gets the motivation to serve the state.

“From now on, I want to move forward to work for the betterment of the society. Without the blessings of the people and God it would not be possible to take up this work. I am hoping that Assam will continue to show its support and love to me,” the former chief minister said in Assamese.

The Congress leader was admitted to GMCH on Sunday night for the second time due to deteriorating health.