Tarun Gogoi’s Adya Shraddha Today

The former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s adya shraddha has been performed on Thursday at his government residence in Dispur.

The shraddha ceremony has been performed with religious prayers and rituals. The leaders of Congress and other organizations along with his fan followers have attended the ceremony and paid respect to the departed soul.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on November 29 organized a memorial meeting to pay tribute to Gogoi who breathed his last on November 23.

A special tribute ceremony will also be held in Jorhat.