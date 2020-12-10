Tarun Gogoi’s Ashes To Be Immersed In Sadia

The ashes of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi would be immersed in the mighty Brahmaputra in Sadiya on Thursday evening in the presence of the leader’s family and top Congress members.

Mr.Gogoi’s ashes were carried from Guwahati by his son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in an open truck covered with large portraits of late Tarun Gogoi displayed in the vehicle.

Party leaders, members and supporters are reaching Sadia by afternoon to pay their last tribute to Mr.Gogoi’s departed soul.

The veteran leader and three times Chief Minister passed away on November 23 in Guwahati.