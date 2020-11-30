Tarun Gogoi’s Family to Decide Candidate for Titabor

With the Assam Assembly election just five months away questions aroused as to who will be the candidate from the Titabor constituency after the demise of the veteran Congress leader and served as MLA since 2001.

At the time when the controversy raised as to who will be the candidate of the Titabor constituency, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora said that Gogoi’s family will decide who will represent the constituency. “We will provide tickets to the candidate based on the decision of the Gogoi’s family. The emotions of people of Titabor are still engaged with Gogoi and therefore we will go by the decision of Gogoi’s family,” said Bora.

There are also speculations that Tarun Gogoi brother or sister-in-law might be the candidate from Titabor constituency.

Talking about BJP’s politics of electing candidate in Titabor, the APCC President said that the saffron party won’t be able to win from the constituency as the peoples’ emotions for Tarun Gogoi is still alive in their mind and heart.

Bora further stated that Gogoi’s demise has been a great loss for the party but the party would be taken forward with the principles of Gogoi. “His ideals and principles will always be there with us. It was Gogoi who took steps for a grand alliance against BJP and keeping that in mind we will take forward the decision. we have already made aware of the grand alliance to High Command and soon after the approval we will go for the alliance against BJP,” Bora added.