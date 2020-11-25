Top StoriesRegional

Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral: Half- Holiday Declared Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Ripun Bora/ Twitter
In a latest update, the Government of Assam has declared November 26 as ‘half-holiday’ as a mark of respect to the day of cremation of the mortal remains of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

All State government offices, semi-government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, educational institutions etc. will remain closed, an official order of the government read.

The last rites of the Congress leader will be held at Navagraha Samshan in Silpukhuri on Thursday.

