Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral Procession | LIVE UPDATES

By Pratidin Bureau
206
  • The funeral procession of former chief minister has begun. Currently reached Minister’s Colony.
  • 8:25 AM: The procession has halted at the government residence of Late Tarun Gogoi in Minister’s Colony for a short time.
  • Himanta Biswa Sarma reaches Minister’s Colony at the former chief minister’s official government residence.
  • The procession has departed from late Tarun Gogoi’s government residence towards a church in Rukminigaon.
  • 11 AM: The procession arrives at Rukminigaon church.
  • People throng on the streets to pay respects to the veteren leader as the procession passes by Zoo road to reach naamghar.
  • 11:52 AM: Tarun Gogoi’s funeral procession reaches naamghar at Zoo road where rituals are being conducted.
  • Procession enroute a masjid in Ambari.
  • 12:44 PM: Procession reaches Burha Masjid in Ambari.
  • 1:10 PM: The funeral procession of late Tarun Gogoi reaches Ugratara Temple.
