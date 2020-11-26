Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral Procession | LIVE UPDATES

- The funeral procession of former chief minister has begun. Currently reached Minister’s Colony.
- 8:25 AM: The procession has halted at the government residence of Late Tarun Gogoi in Minister’s Colony for a short time.
- Himanta Biswa Sarma reaches Minister’s Colony at the former chief minister’s official government residence.
- The procession has departed from late Tarun Gogoi’s government residence towards a church in Rukminigaon.
- 11 AM: The procession arrives at Rukminigaon church.
- People throng on the streets to pay respects to the veteren leader as the procession passes by Zoo road to reach naamghar.
- 11:52 AM: Tarun Gogoi’s funeral procession reaches naamghar at Zoo road where rituals are being conducted.
- Procession enroute a masjid in Ambari.
- 12:44 PM: Procession reaches Burha Masjid in Ambari.
- 1:10 PM: The funeral procession of late Tarun Gogoi reaches Ugratara Temple.
