Tarun Gogoi’s Health Suddenly Deteriorates, Now Stable

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorated on Monday night at around 11.30 pm. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Gogoi had a sudden fall in oxygen saturation to 88%, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle. The health minister said that a team of doctors had supervised his health immediately and decided to give 1 unit of plasma with 2 lits of oxygen on mask.

However, Gogoi’s saturation now is maintained between 96 to 97%.

The health minister immediately rushed to GMCH to monitor Gogoi’s health and also had a telephonic conversation with Gaurav Gogoi and discussed the health issue of Tarun Gogoi.

Gogoi’s health is now stable and is under treatment at the private ward of GMCH.

Earlier, on the day, Gogoi in a tweet said that he was recovering and also thanked the health minister for his visit to take stock of his health.

