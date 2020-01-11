Tarun Gogoi’s Z Plus Security Downgraded to Z Category

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi’s security has been downgraded from ‘Z Plus with CRPF cover category to Z’.

It was in 2016 when his security cover with Z Plus with NSG has been downgraded to Z Plus after he faced a humiliating electoral defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Reacting to it, Gogoi said that he was not surprised by this move and told media persons that his security was downgraded because of his vocal stance against the Centre.

Gogoi said, “I have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Hindu Jinnah. I have said that he follows the ideology of Jinnah and his two-nation theory by trying to divide the nation on the basis of religion.”

Moreover, Tarun Gogoi is not the first CM whose security cover has been downgraded. Earlier also, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s Z Plus security was also downgraded by the Ministry of Home Affairs but the NSG cover could not be withdrawn as he had moved the Gauhati High Court against the decision.