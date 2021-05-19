A session court in Goa on Wednesday said it will pronounce the verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 21. The former Tehelka editor-in-chief, who was present in the court, is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

Public prosecutor Francis Tavora told reporters outside the court that Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi said she could not pronounce the order due to “power failure”. Several parts of Goa have been witnessing power outage since Sunday due to cyclonic storm Tauktae, reported PTI.

This is the third time that the court adjourned pronouncement of the verdict in the case. Earlier, the court was to deliver the verdict on April 27, but the judge had adjourned it to May 12. On May 12, it was further adjourned to May 19. The court had then said the adjournment was due to lack of staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, the report stated.

On Wednesday, Tarun Tejpal was present in the court along with some of his family members and lawyers. Media persons were barred from entering the court. Heavy police security was deployed around the court building, located in Mapusa town near the state capital Panaji.

Tejpal refused to speak to reporters after the court adjourned pronouncement of the verdict in the case. The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

