Tatas To Construct New Parliament Building

A new parliament building will be constructed by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of ₹ 861.90 crores, officials said today.

The Tatas beat Larsen and Toubro, who had submitted a bid of ₹ 865 crore. The government had estimated a cost of rupees 940 crores.

Financial bids were opened by the Central Public Works Department for the construction of a new parliament building today, the statement said.

The building will be constructed in a triangle design.

In January, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in 2022, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, sessions would be held in the new building.

