TAYP Urges To Boycott Charaideo Mahotsav, 2020

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAYP) has urged to boycott the Charaideo Mahotsav to be held on January 10 and January 11, 2020, under the aegis of Charaideo district administration.

The Charaideo Mahotsav was about to take place at Charaideo Maidam premise but the TAYP asked to boycott the festival in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The district President of TAYP, Navadeep Barua said that this is the time where the community is facing a crisis for its dignity and it is not the time to enjoy music and dance. Therefore, we requested that the festival should be boycotted.

It may be mentioned that the local youths of Charaideo organized this festival since 2015-16 in the first week of January and in the past years, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also participated in the festival. But this year they tried to destroy the culture and dignity of the state.