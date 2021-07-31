tea Gardeners Beat Police In Golaghat, Vandalize Police Vehicles

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Police Beaten in Golaghat

A very heated situation had been reported at Golaghat of Assam on Saturday where locals had beaten up police personnel.

According to sources, the incident took place at the Doyang Tea Garden of Golaghat district in Assam today.

The locals of the tea garden has reportedly attacked the police personnel today after the police tried to carry out an operation against illegal liquor trading that has been going on in the garden.

Related News

Assam Logs 989 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Stands At 0.92%

Assam Govt Form Committees For Development of Indigenous…

CM Sarma Calls For Neutral Force For Probe Over…

Assam: 5 Year Old From Bajali Places Her Name At India Book…

The locals of the Doyang Tea Garden had also vandalized the motor vehicles of the police who came for the operation against illegal liquor.

The people have also led a protest against the Jamuguri Police in Golaghat.

The people of the tea garden alleged that the police had beaten them with no fault and they want justice against such act of the police.

Also Read:

Also Read: Assam: Man Killed By Herd Of Elephants In Golaghat

You might also like
Assam

Tinsukia: Missing journalist’s body recovered

Top Stories

“Disinfection Tunnels Clinically Harmful”: Centre To SC

National

TRP Scam: Arnab Goswami Named As Accused In Chargesheet By Mumbai Police

Assam

Massive Fire Breaks out Near Dibru-Saikhowa

National

Crashed Aircraft piloted by an Indian

Top Stories

Asian games Update: Day 10 Review