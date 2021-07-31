tea Gardeners Beat Police In Golaghat, Vandalize Police Vehicles

A very heated situation had been reported at Golaghat of Assam on Saturday where locals had beaten up police personnel.

According to sources, the incident took place at the Doyang Tea Garden of Golaghat district in Assam today.

The locals of the tea garden has reportedly attacked the police personnel today after the police tried to carry out an operation against illegal liquor trading that has been going on in the garden.

The locals of the Doyang Tea Garden had also vandalized the motor vehicles of the police who came for the operation against illegal liquor.

The people have also led a protest against the Jamuguri Police in Golaghat.

The people of the tea garden alleged that the police had beaten them with no fault and they want justice against such act of the police.

