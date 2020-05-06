Tea Industry Bears a Loss of 600Cr: Chandra Mohan Patowary

Assam Minister of Industry and Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary on Wednesday said that the tea industry has bear a loss of Rs. 600 crores this year due to the ensuing lockdown. He said that in India, Assam produces 52% tea.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan, the minister said that there are 1.18 lakh tea gardens in Assam and 11.33 lakhs people are associated with the tea industry. He further stated that there is 75 thousand small industry and 25 lakh families are involved with these industries.

The minister further stated that the fixed charge of gas in the tea industry has been exempted. He also said that the government has released the salary of the employees working in the tea corporation during the lockdown.

Speaking about COVID-19, Patowary said that all are working as Team Assam to fight against the disease. “The health, food, and supply, agriculture departments are working well during the pandemic. The water resource department has also started its work,” said Patowary.

He further stated that the essential commodities have been supplied to every district with 53 thousand trucks. The state government has also supplied medicines to Nagaland and Manipur.

He further reiterated that 230 buses have been plied in the city from Tuesday for the smooth convenience of the people and 280 buses plied between inter-districts.

