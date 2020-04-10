Top StoriesPratidin ExclusiveRegional

Tea Industry in Assam slowly opens

By Pratidin Bureau
9

The tea industry in Assam gingerly opens today with 50% manpower and with focus on maintenance and of the tea bushes and the production is not expected at least or next week.

The state government has asked all the Deputy Commissioners to take the individual call and accordingly each of the districts has met with the tea growers.

In almost all the districts the decision is for a gradual resumption of the biggest industry of the state as none of the tea districts except Golaghat has reported any corona affected people.  Not a single person from the tea community has been affected or quarantined.

However, the first week starting from today will be basically for the maintenance of the tea bushes as it has grown taller and faced many health issues of the bushes. The tea industry also decided to work with 50% of staff considering the social distancing.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

‘Jyoti and Joymoti’ selected for International Film Fest

National

Red Alert Issued Across Karnataka district

Entertainment

Gomseng 2019 successfully concludes

World

Flash floods kills 30 in Saudi Arabia

Regional

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Assam; mocks Congress

Top Stories

Reason Behind ACB raid in IFS Abhijit’s residence

Comments
Loading...