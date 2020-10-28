Tea Worker Injured After Accident With HBS Convoy

A tea worker was left critically injured after Health minister Himanta Biswa Sharma’s huge convoy hit the man in front of Bisakpi tea garden in Doomdooma on Wednesday.

As per sources, the incident happened when the convoy was enroute Sadiya from Tinsukia and one of the vehicles in the formation hit the tea worker while he was on his way home from work.

The man, identified as one Chukra Munda, has alleged that the convoy was in high-speed and could not react fast enough.

According to the complaint, the convoy instead of stopping, sped away from the scene after the mishap took place.

The injured tea worker has been sent to a local hospital but was referred to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh as his condition was serious. But as per latest information, he has been shifted to the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital.

Doomdomma MLA Durga Bhumi has condemned the incident saying that a responsible minister like him should arrange medical treatment for the victim instead of running away.

Furthermore, Bhumi has demanded that the minister compensate the injured tea worker and provide better treatment for his recovery.