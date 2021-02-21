Top StoriesRegional

Tea Workers To Protest Over Pay On Feb 24

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha on Sunday announced a day-long protest on February 24 across the state to press their demands in front of the government.

The largest trade union of Assam tea workers will protest for the hike of daily wages of tea garden workers from Rs 167 to Rs 351.

The move comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Saturday decided to hike the daily wage of tea garden workers in Assam by Rs 50.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal approved a proposal to increase the daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 217, a hike from Rs 167.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state recently said his party will give Rs 365 to all tea garden workers of the state as daily wage if they come to power.

