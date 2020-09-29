Teacher Given Death Sentence For Poisoning Students

A kindergarten teacher who had poisoned 25 children in one of the schools in China last year has been sentenced to death by the Jiaozuo Intermediate People’s Court in Henan province. One of the students being poisoned had died.

As per the CNN report, the court termed the killer Wang Yun’s intentions as “despicable” and “vicious.”

“She should be punished severely in accordance with the law,” the court added.

It was reported that the teacher did the shocking thing after she had a quarrel with a fellow staff member over handling students.

CNN reported that following the quarrel, on the morning of March 27, 2019, Yun dded nitrite to porridge supplied by the school.