Teachers’ Day: 36 Assam Teachers To be Awarded

A total of 36 teachers’ will be awarded for their best performance on the occasion of Teachers’ Day to be conferred today at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra.

The awards will be conferred by the Assam government. Other than the awards to be conferred to 36 teachers, Principal of Missamari HS School Kanak Chandra Bordoloi has been selected for the State Award for teachers, 2020.

Bordoloi completed his Master’s degree in English from NEHU, Shillong in 1992. He started his career as a lecturer in Darrang College. He joined Missamari HS School as a subject teacher in 1993. He also served as District Programme Officer in SSA, Sonitpur on government deputation. He became the Principal of Missamari HS School on regular basis from October, 2017.

On the other hand, Principal of Deomornoi HS School Akshay Kumar Nath and acting headmaster of Santipukhuri primary school, Darrang district Bolendra Rai has also been selected for State Award for teachers, 2020.