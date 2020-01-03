Team India arrives in Guwahati

The Men In Blue led by Virat Kohli arrived in Guwahati on Friday the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Team India will play the Islanders in the three-match T20I series which will be their first assignment of the new season in 2020.

The T20I series opener is scheduled to take place at the Baraspara Stadium in the City on Sunday. With Assam being responsible for hosting the first T20 between the two former world champions, the BCCI along with Assam Cricket Association (ACA) were monitoring the situation of the State in the wake of widespread protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

It may be mentioned here that Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka cricket team arrived in Guwahati on January 2nd, 2020 for the upcoming T20 series.