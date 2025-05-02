Blox Fruits Roblox Codes for May 2025: Latest Rewards and How to Redeem

Blox Fruits, one of Roblox’s most played games, continues to dominate the platform with over 33 billion visits since its 2019 launch. Inspired by the hit anime One Piece, this action-packed adventure lets you choose between pirates and marines, battle fierce opponents, and unlock powerful abilities through fruits, weapons, and combat skills.

To gain an edge in your journey across the seas, redeemable codes are a great way to earn free rewards like double XP boosts, stat resets, and in-game currency. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned sea warrior, these Blox Fruits codes for May 2025 will help you level up fast.

Active Blox Fruits Codes (May 2025)

Code Reward Sub2Daigrock 20 minutes of 2x Experience Bignews Unlocks “Big News” Title Sub2NoobMaster123 20 minutes of 2x Experience StrawHatMaine 20 minutes of 2x Experience TantaiGaming 20 minutes of 2x Experience TheGreatAce 20 minutes of 2x Experience Fudd10 $1 in-game currency Sub2OfficialNoobie 20 minutes of 2x Experience

Latest Working Codes (Added in 2025)

Code Reward Date Added ADMINFIGHT 20 minutes of 2x XP February 2025 GIFTING_HOURS 20 minutes of 2x XP January 2025 NOMOREHACK 20 minutes of 2x XP January 2025 BANEXPLOIT 20 minutes of 2x XP January 2025

Older Yet Still Active Codes

EARN_FRUITS – 20 minutes of 2x XP

FIGHT4FRUIT – 20 minutes of 2x XP

NOEXPLOITER – 20 minutes of 2x XP

NOOB2ADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x XP

CODESLIDE – 20 minutes of 2x XP

TRIPLEABUSE – 20 minutes of 2x XP

SEATROLLING – 20 minutes of 2x XP

24NOADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x XP

REWARDFUN – 20 minutes of 2x XP

NEWTROLL – 20 minutes of 2x XP

SECRET_ADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x XP

ADMINHACKED – Stat Reset

CHANDLER – $0 (fun joke code)

Expired Blox Fruits Codes

While some codes have expired, it’s helpful to be aware of them so you don't waste time trying to redeem them. Here’s a list of codes that are no longer valid:

ADMIN_STRENGTH – 2x Experience

DRAGONABUSE – 2x Experience

NOOB2PRO – 2x Experience

DEVSCOOKING – 2x Experience

CODE_SERVICIO – 2x Experience

GAMER_ROBOT_1M – 2x Experience Boost

TY_FOR_WATCHING – 2x Experience

RESET_5B – Stat Reset

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

To redeem any of the codes listed above, follow these simple steps:

Launch Blox Fruits in Roblox. Click on the blue "Present" icon located on the left side of the screen. Enter your chosen code into the text box. Hit the “Redeem!” button to claim your reward.

What Is Blox Fruits?

Blox Fruits is a Roblox title inspired by One Piece, where players explore islands, defeat enemies, master powerful fruits, and unlock epic abilities. You can choose your path as a pirate or marine, form crews, engage in PvP battles, and experience continuous updates from passionate developers.

How to Play Blox Fruits

To get started with Blox Fruits, you’ll first need to choose a faction: Pirates or Marines. Each faction offers a unique set of quests and challenges that will help you earn XP and Beli (the in-game currency). As you level up, you can buy powerful swords, guns, and even special Blox Fruits that provide unique abilities.

One of the key aspects of Blox Fruits is its open-world environment, where players can travel to different islands, battle formidable bosses, and explore new areas. Additionally, you can engage in PvP combat starting at level 20, allowing you

While no brand-new codes have dropped in recent weeks, there are still plenty of active and valuable codes for May 2025. Bookmark this page and check back regularly—developers may surprise players with new rewards at any time.