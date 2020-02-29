Teen’s body found hanging from tree, rape suspected

By Pratidin Bureau
Teen’s body found hanging from tree, rape suspected
The discovery of the body of a teenager hanging from a tree in No. 1 Chakla area in Gohpur on Saturday has sent waves across the area. It is suspected that the teenager was raped and murdered before her body was hung.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of rape-cum-murder. However, all facts can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is handed over to us,” said a police officer.

“It looks like that she has been strangulated and thereafter, her body was hanged in the tree,” said a local. Reportedly, there were no other external injury marks visible on the body.

The locals held a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the still-unidentified accused.

