As per an aggregate of opinion polls, Tejashwi Yadav led opposition coalition in Bihar will win 124 seats while incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s National Democratic Alliance will win 110 after phase three voting in the state was completed.

A total of 122 seats are required for a majority in the 243-seat Bihar assembly.

There was 55.22 percent voter turnout in the final phase of the polls as opposed to 56.66 percent in 2015.

The results will be announced on Tuesday (Nov 10).