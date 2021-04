Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to an official release, Rao has mild COVID-19 symptoms and has been advised isolation, adding that doctors are constantly monitoring his health.

On Sunday, Telangana reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. The active caseload of the state now stood at 39,154. The total count of cases stands at 3,55,433 including 3,14,441 discharges and 1,838 deaths.