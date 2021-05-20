Telangana Declares Black Fungus an Epidemic

After Rajasthan, the Telangana government has declared Black Fungus pr Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

In a notification, the Telangana government said, “Fungal infection mucormycosis is hereby declared as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.”

“All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Indian Council of Medical Research,” the notification added.

The state also made it mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases of the deadly fungal infection to the health department.

It urged medical superintendents of all government and private hospitals to ensure strict compliance and send a daily report on such cases.

It may be noted that black fungus cases and deaths are rising in the country and has become a matter of concern for multiple states amid the ongoing second Covid-19 wave.

The state government’s move comes a day after it was declared an epidemic in Rajasthan. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also witnessed a sharp rise in black fungus cases.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes. People who are diabetic are believed to be more vulnerable to the infection.

Patients with immunocompromised systems, or those who have undergone a transplant, are on immunosuppressants, or have been on a ventilator for a long time, are at higher risk of contracting the fungal infection.

In Assam too, the first suspected case of Black Fungus infection Mucormycosis found in a youth died on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Guwahati. The youth identified as Palmoni Bora (27) was admitted to Apollo Hospital after being detected with COVID-19.

The youth from Dhing was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6 after he got himself tested at Dhing FRU. The health department referred the patient to Nagaon.

The 27-year-old returned home on May 13 after he tested negative of the infection. His health again deteriorated on May 15 after which he had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati. On being treated, he was reportedly tested positive for the rare fungal infection Mucormycosis and succumbed to the disease today at around 6 am.

