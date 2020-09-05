Top StoriesNational

Telangana Finance Minister Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Saturday has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his twitter handle to announce the same.

“On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested for COVID-19 and report came out to be positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get COVID test done,” Mr Rao tweeted.

The news came just ahead of the sixth session of the second State Legislative Assembly.

Telengana currently has 32,915 active cases with 1,04,603 recovered and 877 deaths.

