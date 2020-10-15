Telangana Floods: Death Toll Rises To 50

The death toll in Telangana due to torrential rains and flash floods has risen to 50, the government informed through twitter on Thursday.

According to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the state incurred losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore and said that he has written Prime Minister Modi seeking funds of Rs 1,350 crore from the Centre to combat the situation.

On Wednesday, nearly 23 people were reportedly killed in the state amid widespread destruction and incessant rainfall.

The weather department said the state received 144% excess rainfall than normal in the last two weeks with capital Hyderabad recording 404% excess rainfall than normal – the highest in the state.