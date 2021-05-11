Telangana Imposes 10-day Lockdown From May 12

The Telangana government on Tuesday has decided to impose a lockdown beginning May 12 from 10 AM with four hours of relaxation in the morning.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet meeting, has decided to give a relaxation period from 6 AM to 10 AM for the people for their general activities and needs, an official release said.

Works related to agriculture produce, allied sectors, works undertaken with the agriculture machines, running of rice mills, transport of the paddy and rice, supplying paddy to FCI, fertiliser and seeds shops and manufacturing companies and other agri-based sectors are exempted from the lockdown, it said.

The State Cabinet will meet again on May 20, would review the situation on the continuing of the lockdown and take a decision accordingly, the release said.

Employees of pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, pharma distributors and pharmacies, all types of medical and health services, government and private hospitals, would be given special passes and are allowed with their vehicles.