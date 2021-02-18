Telangana: Lawyer Couple Stabbed to Death, HC Issues Suo Moto Notice

A lawyer couple was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Peddapalli district on Wednesday, Police said.

The couple G Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani, both practicing lawyers in the Telangana High Court, were travelling in a car when the assailants intercepted and attacked them using knives near a village in Ramagiri Mandal, about 200 km from here, around 2.30pm, informed police.

According to a report of News18, the assailants fled the scene after fatally attacking the two who died on the way while being rushed to a hospital, a senior police official said, citing preliminary investigation. A hunt has been launched to nab those involved in the crime, the official said, adding police have detained some people based on suspicion. Some TV channels showed visuals of Rao lying on the road in a pool of blood and his wife in the car.

The Telangana Bar Council condemned the brutal murder of the advocate couple and demanded that the police arrest the culprits immediately.

The Telangana High Court issued notices suo moto to the state government on Thursday over the murder of the couple.

Describing the gory killing of the two practicing lawyers as “most unfortunate”, Chief Justice Hima Kohli said severe action should be taken against the culprits. The notices should go from all top police officials concerned to right down to the House Officer of Ramagiri police station in which jurisdiction the double murder was reported.

The twin murders should be investigated adequately and properly, the CJ said. All the material evidence should be preserved properly. Forensic evidence must be collected scientifically. File a status report on the ongoing investigation into the case, the CJ instructed Advocate General B.S. Prasad.