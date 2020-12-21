Telangana Locals Built Temple For Sonu Sood

A temple for recognizing the humanitarian work done by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood amid the COVID-19 outbreak was inaugurated in Telangana on Sunday.

This honour for him was built by the local people of Dubba Tanda village with the help of the Siddipet district authorities. Sood had helped thousands of stranded migrant workers reach their hometowns during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The actor has helped scores of migrant workers and countries coming from various walks of life by arranging safe road travel for them so that they can reach home safely. The actor who has launched several initiatives to extend a helping hand to the people in need recently announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the temple, a local resident told ANI, “He helped so many people during the pandemic. It’s a matter of great delight for us that we’ve constructed his temple.”

Sonu Sood shared in a statement to The Indian Express, “This is an extremely overwhelming moment. But at the same time I don’t deserve this. I’m just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters”