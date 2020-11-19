Telangana: Over 40 Monkeys’ Bodies Found In Jute Bags

In a shocking ghastly incident, around 40 to 50 monkeys were poisoned to death and were found stuffed in jute bags in a decomposed stated in Mahabubad of Telangana, reported various news outlets.

According to Pune Mirror and Hindustan Times, the incident occurred at Sanigapuram village a week ago and villagers first noticed the bodies of the monkeys after a strong stench emitted from the spot located on a hillock behind an electric sub station.



Mahabubabad (rural) sub-inspector of police Ch Ramesh Babu was quoted saying in the Hindustan Times report, “We have registered a case under section 429 (killing and poisoning of animals) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from section 11(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act, 1960”.

District forest officer (DFO) Poloju Krishnamachary said the decomposed bodies of the monkeys were cremated on Wednesday afternoon.

Forest officials suspect they were poisoned and electrocuted as well. Post mortem could not be conducted as the bodies of the monkeys were completely decomposed.