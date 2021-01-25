Telangana Youth Reaches Batadrawa with ‘Wear Helmet Save Family’ Slogan

A Hyderabad youth reached Batadrawa than in Nagaon by riding a motorcycle with the ‘Wear Helmet Save Family’ slogan. The youth aims to raise awareness across the country by seeking blessings from Srimanta Sankardev at Batadrawa than.

The youth, Sadhan Bowenpally from Telengana has started his ride on November 28, 2020 with the slogan ‘Wear Helmet Save Family’ and reached Batadrawa after covering Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim and other parts of Assam.

Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the youth took blessings from Gurujona (Sankardeva) and was overwhelmed with his creations and contributions towards the state. The youth created awareness by travelling the entire country to save the family by wearing helmets.

The youth also desire to attend the Sankardeva Mahotsav in Batadrawa on January 29,30 and 31.