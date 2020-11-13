Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipments To Karimganj Hospital

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is the ‘Goodwill ambassador of UNICEF’, has donated medical equipments to a charitable hospital in Assam’s Karimganj district, which will benefit over 2,000 children from underprivileged families.

The equipments were donated in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Makunda hospital in Karimganj district of Assam.

Paediatric Surgeon of Makunda hospital, Dr Vijay Anand Isamael, thanks the cricketing icon for the aid.

“The grant from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation with support from Ekam Foundation will help us to provide better services at low costs to the poor people who come in large numbers in this area,” he said.

Tendulkar’s foundation had previously helped in providing nutrition and education to tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that the initiative will help a lot of underprivileged communities in the Northeast as well.