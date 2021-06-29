Tension Erupts Again Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Tension has started prevailing again in Hailakandi district along the Assam-Mizoram border due to the land encroachment.

This time the dispute between residents of both the states has occurred due to illegal encroachment of land comprising atleast ten kilometers for the construction of structures and plantation of betel nuts and banana.

As per reports, the AIUDF MLA of Katlicherra Suzam Uddin Laskar claimed that Mizoram residents have encroached lands in villages of Chuninullah and Aisonanglon under the Dholchera-Phaisan bordering area.

Reportedly, police officials, and other pressure groups leaders were even stopped by the encroachers and had to return midway.

Meanwhile, the state police in the southern Assam district that shares a 76 km long border with Mizoram have increased vigil along the interstate boundary following alleged forays by miscreants from Mizoram.

In November 2020, alleged miscreants from Mizoram had also blown up two government schools in Cachar district adjoining Hailakandi.

Notably, the state also has border disputes with neighbouring northeastern states such as Meghalaya and Nagaland.