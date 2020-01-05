Tensions soar in Middle East

Tensions soared in the Middle East after a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport on Friday killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. On Saturday evening, a number of rockets fell in and around Baghdad, including an attack targeting an airbase housing US troops, the Iraqi military said.

According to reports, twin blasts took place in the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is based. The Iraqi military said one projectile hit inside the zone, while another landed close to the enclave.

However, the Iraqi military said in a statement that there was “no loss of life.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned that America will target 52 sites in Iran and will hit them very fast and very hard if Tehran attacks American personnel or assets.