Teras Goala seems unhappy with traffic constable’s felicitation

BJP MLA Teras Goala today expresses dissatisfaction for felicitating the traffic constable who had fined him for violating the traffic rules in front of the Office of the Chief Engineer of PWD.

Earlier the Additional Director General of Assam Police (Law & Order), GP Singh felicitated the traffic police constables namely Suren Phukan, and Chakradhar Gogoi for the exemplary display of duty on February 25 at the Chandmari area in the city.

He complimented the traffic staff of Chandmari Police Station ‘for Exemplary display of duty under trying circumstances.’

This has not gone down well. With the Duliajan BJP MLA Teras Goala who felt insulted by this act of the Assam police higher officers. Demanding intervention from Assam govt he said that since the matter was under investigation why they should be felicitated.

The MLA has earlier alleged that the traffic police misconducted him and one more MLA.

The traffic police maintained their responsibilities and without having given a second thought they fined the MLAs thinking that the rules and regulations are the same for all.