Termites Eat ₹ 5 lakh Cash Kept In Trunk

A pig-rearer in Andhra Pradesh lost his lifetime savings of Rs 5 lakh rupees due to termite infestation. The termites made large holes on the bundles of currency notes.

According to reports, termites ate up currency notes worth Rs 5 lakh kept in an iron safe by Bijili Jamalayya, a resident of Mylavaram. This came to light when Jamalayya opened the iron safe on Tuesday.

Jamalayya had saved around Rs 5 lakh to construct his house. The heavy loss made Jamalayya’s family members cry aloud. They later informed the police about the matter.

According to a New Indian Express report, “When cops reached his house and sought the details of cash, and told them that the amount was his lifetime savings.”

“I planned to construct a house with my savings. But, I was upset as holes were seen on all the notes,” the pig-rearer was quoted by The Hindu as saying. Cops are looking into the source of cash that Jamalayya hoarded and have promised to help him if he is not found involved in any illegal activity.

It may be stated that neither the trader nor his family members have a bank account.