Terrific Transgender Racket In Assam

Assam has reported a terrific racket of Transgender people lately.

As per sources, this racket is being controlled from the nation’s capital, Delhi.

The genital organs of are cut off from poor children and youths and are made into transgender, locally called ‘kinnars’.

These poor kids and young boys are girls are transformed into the third gender by surgery in Delhi.

According to sources, they are send to Assam after surgery in Delhi and are spread into the markets of Assam for begging.

The one who is responsible in the whole transgender racket is an individual named Pinki who is an owner of huge properties, said advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah.

Trans activist and advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah made this sensational reveal in front of the media.

Meanwhile, the Panbazar women police station officials have already arrested 6 transgender involved in the racket.

The Guwahati ‘kinnar’ community have also staged a protest in front of the Panbazar Police station in relation with the case.