Terror Hideout Busted In J&K, 19 Grenades Recovered

Troopers of Indian Army and police forces on Sunday jointly recovered 19 hand grenades from a terror hideout in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district.

As per a report, the operation was carried out based on specific input received from intelligence which stated that few terrorists were planning an attack on security forces along the Jammu-Poonch highway.

However, no arrests were made.

“The relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to discovery of a huge cache of grenades, hidden in a well concealed natural (cave) hideout. A total of 19 hand grenades have been found,” the spokesman said.

“This busting of hideout has averted a likely major plan of attack on security forces. The Army and police have yet again proven their mettle in the fight against terrorism and their commitment towards stability in the region,” he added.