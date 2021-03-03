Top StoriesNational

Terror Hideout Of Hizbul Mujahideen Busted In J&K

By Pratidin Bureau
A terrorist hideout of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was busted and destroyed in Awantipora, police said on Wednesday.

“Upon information of terrorist hideout in the forest area of Seer/Pastoona, Police along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF launched a search operation in the said area. During search one hideout of the proscribed outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen was busted and subsequently destroyed,” read a release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police said the size of the hideout is approximately 5 feetx7 feetx4 feet. Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and other materials including utensils, food items have been recovered from the hideout.

All the material has been taken into police custody for investigation purpose, police said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Tral police station. (ANI)

