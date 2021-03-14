Terrorism, Insurgency on Decline In Assam: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing his maiden election rally in Margherita, asserted that terrorism and insurgency have declined in Assam, leading to the speeding up of the government”s development activities.

Singh reiterated that peace has returned to Assam as many insurgent groups have laid down their arms in the last five years of the BJP rule.

“When I was asked to come to Biswanath, the 2014 massacre of Adivasis here came to my mind. But now, the situation has improved. There cannot be any better news than prevailing of peace in the region,” he said.

“The condition in Assam has improved a lot. The state is on the path of progress,” he added.

The senior BJP minister was campaigning for sitting BJP MLA Promod Borthakur who will be contesting against Congress’s Anjan Borah in Biswanath seat.