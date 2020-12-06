Top StoriesNational

Terrorist Attack In J&K, Two Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
59

One constable and a civilian were injured after a terrorist attack took place at Sazgaripora, Hawal in Srinagar on Sunday.

Terrorists have attacked a joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As per reports, police personnel identified as Farooq Ahmad Chopan and a civilian namely Muneer Ahmad were injured in the attack. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorists.

“#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party at #Sazgaripora #Hawal in which 01 police personnel Farooq Ahmad Chopan & 01 civilian Muneer Ahmad got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow.” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, two minor girls from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were detained early Sunday after they inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Laiba Zabair (17) and her younger sister Sana Zabair (13), residents of Abbasspur in Kahuta Tehsil of PoK, were noticed moving into this side by Indian troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch sector.

